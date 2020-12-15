Quebec orders all non-essential businesses closed from Dec. 25 until at least Jan. 11

Quebec Premier Francois is closing all non-essential businesses across the province from Christmas until at least Jan. 11.

Legault told reporters today that big box stores will be prohibited from selling any goods that are deemed non-essential.

The premier is also forcing all office towers to empty starting Thursday and requiring employees to work from home until at least Jan. 11.

Legault says elementary and secondary schools will close Dec. 17 and can reopen at the earliest on Jan. 11.

He says hospitals across the province are under too much pressure because of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow non-essential businesses to stay open during the holidays.

Quebec reported 1,741 COVID-19 infections today and 39 more deaths linked to the virus. Health officials said hospitalizations rose by 69, to 959, and three more patients were in intensive care, for a total of 125.