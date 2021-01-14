Quebec plans to wait three months before giving residents second COVID vaccine shot
Quebec's health minister says the province plans to wait up to 90 days before administering booster shots to patients who have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Christian Dube says the strategy will allow Quebec to vaccinate more vulnerable seniors and reduce the pressure on the health system.
Dube says health officials will be able to reduce the interval between first and second doses once more vaccines are available.
Canada's vaccine advisory committee has recommended the second dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines be given a maximum of 42 days after the first, but Dube says the committee has acknowledged that the interval can be extended when necessary, based on the disease's progression.
