Quebec premier announces vaccine-passport system after rise in cases

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his government will impose a vaccine passport system following a recent rise in COVID-19 infections.

Legault says Health Minister Christian Dube will announce details in the coming days about how the system will work and when it will begin.

The government had said it would wait until September to start requiring Quebecers to show proof of vaccination to access non-essential services in parts of the province where COVID-19 transmission is high.

Health officials in the province have reported an average of 160 new daily cases over the past seven days, compared to an average of 74 the previous week.

