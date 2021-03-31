Quebec premier moves three cities into lockdown, closing some stores and schools
The Quebec government is moving three cities into lockdown effective Thursday following a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.
Calling the situation alarming, Premier Francois Legault announced that schools and non-essential businesses will close and the curfew will be moved ahead to 8 p.m. in Quebec City, Levis and Gatineau.
The new restrictions do not affect the Montreal area.
ROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Chris RichardROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Chris Richard
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 31The Even Given stuck in the Suez Canal cost about $9 billion per day, $54 bil total. It is expected that the average Canadian will spend $41.70 on Easter products this weekend Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
Niagara Parks to open new attraction - Niagara Parks Power StationTim talks to David Adames, CEO of Niagara Parks. The Niagara Parks Power Station will officially open its doors on July 1st this year! Visitors will explore interactive exhibits by day and watch the dormant station come back to life through an immersive sight and sound show!