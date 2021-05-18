Quebec premier scheduled to announce reopening plan at 5 p.m. news conference

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is scheduled to announce the province's reopening plan today.

Earlier this month, Legault said he was impressed with Saskatchewan's ``Re-Opening Roadmap'' and asked Health Minister Christian Dube to develop a similar plan.

Saskatchewan's three-step plans calls for a gradual reopening with various restrictions lifted after 70 per cent of people above certain age thresholds are vaccinated.

It lifts most restrictions three weeks after 70 per cent of all adults in the province receive their first vaccines doses.

Quebec has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of all adults in the province by the June 24 Fete nationale holiday.

So far, 49 per cent of Quebec adults have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has said she wants bars and restaurants to be able to open patios in early June.

The reopening plan comes one day after Quebec reported 551 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of daily new cases reported in the province since September.

