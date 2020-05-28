Quebec records 74 new COVID-19 deaths and over 500 cases in the past 24 hours

Quebec is reporting 74 additional COVID-19 deaths today, bringing the provincial total to 4,302.

There were 563 new cases of the virus confirmed in the past 24 hours for a total of 49,702 since the pandemic began.

The provincial government said 47 fewer people are in hospital with COVID-19, marking nine consecutive days of reductions in the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Six fewer people were in intensive care, for a total of 178, and 15,618 people are classified as having recovered from the disease.

Later today, Quebec's national institute for public health will be releasing the government's latest projections on the evolution of the virus in the province.

In Montreal, the epicentre of the pandemic in Canada, the number of daily new cases of COVID-19 has been decreasing for one week.

