Quebec reports 1,025 COVID-19 cases, closes Quebec City gym linked to 68 infections

Public health officials in Quebec City have ordered a gym to close after detecting 68 cases of COVID-19 allegedly linked to the facility.

Mathieu Boivin, a spokesman for the regional health authority in Quebec City, says officials inspected the Mega Fitness Gym Tuesday and concluded it wasn't taking proper steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He says clients of the gym are linked to at least eight other workplace outbreaks.

Quebec is reporting 1,025 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including three in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by two, to 485, and 120 people were in intensive care, a drop of six.

The province says 42,298 doses of vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,349,326.

