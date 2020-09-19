Quebec reports 427 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

Quebec is reporting 427 new cases of COVID-19, as well as five additional deaths.

The new cases bring the provincial total to 67,080.

Officials say two of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while the other three occurred earlier, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,797.

Hospitalizations declined by five to 131, while the number of people in intensive case rose by one to 31.

Health officials carried out 29,079 tests on Sept. 17, which is the last day for which data is available.

Meanwhile, a major COVID-19 testing operation is underway in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region after several positive cases were detected at a pork factory.

Regional health authorities are testing the 450 employees at Aliments Asta, a slaughterhouse in Saint-Alexandre-de-Kamouraska, 170 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

They said in a news release that the testing operation is expected to finish later today.

