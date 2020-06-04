Quebec reports 91 new deaths from COVID-19, 259 new cases; hospitalizations down
Quebec is reporting 91 additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 4,885.
The province also reports 259 additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 52,143 since the pandemic began.
Nearly half of all the cases and over 60 per cent of the deaths are in the Montreal area.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has decreased for the second straight day for a total of 1,076.
Of those, 146 people are in intensive care.
Premier Francois Legault and Sports and Leisure Minister Isabelle Charest will hold a briefing this afternoon on the situation.
