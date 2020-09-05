Quebec says back to school plan successful despite COVID cases
As Ontario educators, students and parents prepare for back to school next week, the Quebec government has unveiled a list of nearly 50 educational institutions that have had at least one COVID-19 case in the past week.
The schools listed include preschool, elementary, secondary, as well as adult career centres reporting one or more infections between Aug. 26 and Sept. 3.
Eighteen of those institutions reported a COVID-19 case on Thursday alone.
Health Minister Christian Dube said Friday the numbers need to be put into context, given the thousands of different educational institutions in the province.
He said in general, Quebec's back-to-school plan has been successful.
Dube also mentioned the COVID-19 infections in the list have come as a result of community transmission and not from within the schools.
On Friday, Quebec reported 184 cases of COVID-19 and one new death. It is the second consecutive day where the province has had more than 180 positive cases.
As part of Quebec's back to school plan students in Grade 5 and up are required to wear masks in hallways, but not classrooms.
