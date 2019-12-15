iHeartRadio
Quebec ticket claims Lotto 649 jackpot

A ticket holder in Quebec won the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
    
The draw's $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
    
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 18 will be approximately $5 million.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Lotto 6-49 draw were: 09, 12, 17, 23, 41 & 44.
     
Bonus 03.
     
Guaranteed $1 million prize
    
47473361-01

