Quebec ticket claims Lotto 649 jackpot

A ticket holder in Quebec won the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.



The draw's $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.



The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 18 will be approximately $5 million.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Lotto 6-49 draw were: 09, 12, 17, 23, 41 & 44.



Bonus 03.



Guaranteed $1 million prize



47473361-01