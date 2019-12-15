Quebec ticket claims Lotto 649 jackpot
A ticket holder in Quebec won the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
The draw's $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 18 will be approximately $5 million.
The winning numbers in Saturday's Lotto 6-49 draw were: 09, 12, 17, 23, 41 & 44.
Bonus 03.
Guaranteed $1 million prize
47473361-01
-
Daughter with Special Needs In Home Two Hours Away
Matt Holmes Speaks with Laurie Didyk and Chris Mindorff from Grimsby regarding their special needs daughter moved to a home two hours away
-
Budget Night St. Catharines Council/Future of Garden City Golf Course
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. CatharInes City Councilor Merritton Ward Greg Miller regarding budget night at St. Catharines council and future of Garden City Golf course
-
Burgoyne Bridge Barriers To Be Installed By April
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Region CAO Ron Tripp regarding the Burgoyne Bridge barriers being installed by April 2020