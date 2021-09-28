Quebec to give third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to long-term care residents

Quebec will offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to residents of long-term care facilities and seniors residences amid a rise in outbreaks in those facilities.

Health Minister Christian Dube says the third dose will be offered to residents at the end of October and will be given at the same time as seasonal vaccinations.

He says Quebec, which already offers a third dose of vaccine to people who are severely immunocompromised, is not yet planning to make a third dose of vaccine available to other older people.

Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta have made third doses available to people in congregate care settings, while Manitoba is offering third doses to residents of long-term care facilities in First Nations communities.

Earlier in the day, Quebec reported 469 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The number of new cases was the lowest reported in a single day in the province since August.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations rose by 22, to 321, and 94 people are in intensive care, a decline of one from the day before.

The Health Department says there are 40 active COVID-19 cases in seniors residences, where six new cases were reported, and 47 active cases in long-term care facilities, a rise of one from the day before.

The province's public health institute says 89.3 per cent of Quebec residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

