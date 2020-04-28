Quebec to reopen retail, construction, manufacturing businesses
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says most stores as well as companies operating in construction and manufacturing will gradually be allowed to reopen in the coming weeks.
Stores outside Montreal will be allowed to reopen May 4 while those in the greater Montreal region will reopen May 11.
Legault says the reopening of stores and other businesses will depend on physical distancing rules being respected.
Stores in shopping malls will remain closed, unless they have an outside entrance.
The recovery strategy for businesses comes a day after Premier Francois Legault announced elementary schools and daycares across the province would be reopened by May 19.
The province has reported 25,757 cases of COVID-19 to date and 1,682 deaths, more than half the national total.
