Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Queen Elizabeth II has agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan their wish for a more independent life that will see them move part-time to Canada.
The British monarch says her family had ``very constructive'' discussions on the future of her grandson and his family.
Harry and Meghan are also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
She says there will be a transition period in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.
Meghan is already in Canada with the couple's baby son, Archie.
Earlier Monday Princes William and Harry slammed a newspaper report describing a severe strain in their relationship, calling the story offensive and potentially harmful as they embark on talks regarding the future of the British monarchy.
Teacher-Government Contract Talks Update/Teachers Escalate Job Action
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Local President Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario Jada Nicklefork regarding escalating job action at Niagara schools and an update on contract talks between teachers and Ontario government
Dave Bylsma Out As NPCA Chair, Hamilton's Brenda Johnson New Chair of NPCA
Matt Holmes Speaks with Diane Archer and Shannon Duggan from For Our Kids Niagara regarding NPCA choosing Brenda Johnson as new chair, current chair Dave Bylsma out as chair
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek