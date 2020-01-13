Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

Queen Elizabeth II has agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan their wish for a more independent life that will see them move part-time to Canada.

The British monarch says her family had ``very constructive'' discussions on the future of her grandson and his family.

Harry and Meghan are also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She says there will be a transition period in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

Meghan is already in Canada with the couple's baby son, Archie.

Earlier Monday Princes William and Harry slammed a newspaper report describing a severe strain in their relationship, calling the story offensive and potentially harmful as they embark on talks regarding the future of the British monarchy.