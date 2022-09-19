Queen Elizabeth II is now at rest with husband, father, mother and sister
Queen Elizabeth is now at rest, following a private graveside service at Windsor Castle.
The Royal Family's official website says she has been buried in the royal vault at St. George's Chapel with her late husband, Prince Philip.
It was a chance for King Charles and the senior Royal Family members to grieve freely, out of view of the public eye.
Elizabeth's parents, King George the Sixth and Queen Elizabeth, were also buried there along with the ashes of Princess Margaret, the late monarch's younger sister who died in 2002.
This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/pwwZeKs02C