Queen Elizabeth II is now at rest with husband, father, mother and sister

Queen Elizabeth is now at rest, following a private graveside service at Windsor Castle.

The Royal Family's official website says she has been buried in the royal vault at St. George's Chapel with her late husband, Prince Philip.

It was a chance for King Charles and the senior Royal Family members to grieve freely, out of view of the public eye.

Elizabeth's parents, King George the Sixth and Queen Elizabeth, were also buried there along with the ashes of Princess Margaret, the late monarch's younger sister who died in 2002.