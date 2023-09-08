Queen Elizabeth II remembered as gun salutes set to ring out for King Charles III
With gun salutes and tolling bells, Britain is marking the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III, who remembered his mother as a symbol of stability during her 70-year reign.
Charles and Queen Camilla are observing the anniversary at the family estate in Scotland, and attended a service of remembrance at a small church nearby, where the late queen worshipped.
Charles also released a previously unpublished photograph of the queen that shows her at the height of her power at age 42.
In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 7, 2023
I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during… pic.twitter.com/NfM6LDWTA0