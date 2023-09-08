Queen Elizabeth II remembered as gun salutes set to ring out for King Charles III

With gun salutes and tolling bells, Britain is marking the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III, who remembered his mother as a symbol of stability during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Queen Camilla are observing the anniversary at the family estate in Scotland, and attended a service of remembrance at a small church nearby, where the late queen worshipped.

Charles also released a previously unpublished photograph of the queen that shows her at the height of her power at age 42.