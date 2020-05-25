Queen guitarist Brian May recovers from heart attack
Queen guitarist Brian May is recovering from a heart attack.
In a video posted on his website, he says it was "small" and it came on top of other recent health issues this month.
Those include a gluteus maximus tear and a compressed sciatic nerve.
Despite all that's happened to him, May said "I'm ready to rock."
