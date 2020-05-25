iHeartRadio
Queen guitarist Brian May recovers from heart attack

brian

Queen guitarist Brian May is recovering from a heart attack. 

In a video posted on his website, he says it was "small" and it came on top of other recent health issues this month. 

Those include a gluteus maximus tear and a compressed sciatic nerve. 

Despite all that's happened to him, May said "I'm ready to rock."

 

