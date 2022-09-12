Queen hailed in service as a 'constant in all our lives'

King Charles III and his three siblings marched behind their mother's flag-draped coffin in a solemn procession in the historic heart of the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

The hearse delivered the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to St. Giles' Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a ``constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.''

The king, dressed in an army uniform, was accompanied by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so members of the public can pay their respects to Elizabeth, who died last week at age 96.