Queen's coffin leaves Edinburgh cathedral for London

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has left St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh to begin her final journey through Scotland to a Royal Air Force plane that will carry her back to London.

Crowds again lined the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh as the coffin, accompanied by the queen's daughter, Princess Anne, was driven away.

Thousands of people filed silently past the coffin as it lay in the cathedral for 24 hours after being brought to Edinburgh from the queen's beloved Balmoral Estate, where she died Thursday at age 96, ending her 70-year reign.

King Charles III is returning from Belfast to London to receive his mother's coffin.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London.

Speaking at a caucus retreat in New Brunswick today, Trudeau says ``declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important.''

He says the government will be working with provinces and territories to ensure they're ``aligned.''