Queen's Park back in session and the PM convenes cabinet to deal with rising COVID-19 cases

MPP's will be back at it today as their fall session gets underway.

The Tories' government house leader says the focus will be on the pandemic's impact on the economy, schools and our health care system.

Paul Calandra adding the budget will be delivered November 15th and a report on the government-declared state of emergency over the pandemic is also expected this session.

Meantime, the Prime Minister and his cabinet ministers convene today for two days of closed door meetings.

The group is expected to discuss the rising number of COVID-19 cases that threatens to pull the Liberals' attention from rebuilding to surviving a second wave.

Parliament is set to resume with a throne speech on September 23rd.