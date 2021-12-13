Queen's University postpones remaining in-person exams due to COVID-19
An eastern Ontario university has postponed in-person exams due to rising COVID-19 case counts in the community.
Queen's University says exams will be changed to an ``alternative delivery format'' if possible, and those that must be done in person will be postponed until the new year.
The school initially said students who were concerned about the local COVID-19 situation could choose to defer their exams.
But later Sunday, it announced it was delaying in-person exams and reducing capacity limits at the library and Athletics & Recreation Centres.
The changes come after the Kingston, Ont., school confirmed a virus outbreak in the student community, and after the local health unit announced a case of the Omicron variant not linked to travel.
Queen's is advising students to avoid social gatherings and says it's planning to distribute rapid COVID-19 test kits next week.
