Queen taught true meaning of selfless service, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Queen taught people the true meaning of selfless service.

In a statement issued after the Queen's death was announced today, Ford says the monarch was respected for her sense of duty and commitment to charity.

The Queen, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, died today at 96.

Ford says the Queen had a special place in her heart for Canada.

The premier expressed his condolences to King Charles III and wished him great success as he ascends to the throne.

``Long live the King!'' Ford wrote in his statement.