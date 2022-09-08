Queen taught true meaning of selfless service, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Queen taught people the true meaning of selfless service.
In a statement issued after the Queen's death was announced today, Ford says the monarch was respected for her sense of duty and commitment to charity.
The Queen, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, died today at 96.
Ford says the Queen had a special place in her heart for Canada.
The premier expressed his condolences to King Charles III and wished him great success as he ascends to the throne.
``Long live the King!'' Ford wrote in his statement.
-
-
-
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS:
Cara Krezek - Director, Co-op, Career & Experiential Education at Brock University
Wolfgang Guembel - Founder and President - Lock Street Brewing Company