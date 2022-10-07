Queenston Harvest Festival returns today

The Queenston Harvest Festival returns to St. Catharines today.

The Event put together by Start Me Up Niagara and Queenston Neighbours runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. this afternoon.

A free barbeque starts at 4:30 in the parking lot at 203 Church St.

A number of community partners will also be on hand to talk about the services they provide people in need.

You can also expect some kids crafts, face painting, and other activities.