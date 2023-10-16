Queer Rights Solidarity March planned at Brock this evening

A show of support is expected this evening at Brock University.

The Niagara College Rainbow Knights along with Brock Pride and Pride Niagara have organized the Queer Rights Solidarity March.

Rainbow Knights President Bruin Pol says it is in response to the recent one-million march protests

Click HERE to listen to Bruin discuss the march on The Drive.

Students at both Niagara College and Brock University are planning to walk out and meet at Brock for five o'clock this evening.

Organizers say the protest is a peaceful demonstration with positive energy and support only.