Questions about another killer being moved to a medium-security prison

The families of two people killed by an Ontario man are demanding answers from the federal government after the multiple murderer was moved to a medium-security prison.



They say Mark Smich should be serving his life sentences in a maximum-security prison.



While Smich was moved two years ago, the families say they are speaking out now after recent national outrage over a similar transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo.



That transfer is under review, and the families of Smich's victims are calling for similar scrutiny of Smich's file.



Smich and his friend Dellen Millard killed 23-year-old Laura Babcock in July 2012.



The pair then went on to kill a stranger, Hamilton's Tim Bosma, after taking him and his truck for a test drive in May 2013.



They were eventually caught and prosecuted and are serving two life sentences each.



In May 2021, Smich was transferred to the medium-security Beaver Creek Institution from the maximum security Millhaven Institution.



Linda Babcock -- Laura's mother -- says her family and the Bosmas were notified but not given an explanation for the move.



Babcock -- speaking on behalf of her family and the Bosmas -- says Smich's transfer deserves a review and wrote to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino demanding one.



Mendicino's office says their thoughts are with all victims and their families.



His office says the minister will be issuing a directive to the Correctional Service of Canada requiring that they put victims at the center of their approach and process when it comes to transfers.



Correctional Service Canada has declined to comment citing Smich's privacy rights.