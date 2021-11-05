Questions surround provincial plans to move forward with twinning of Garden City Skyway

A St. Catharines councillor has questions after the provincial fall economic update mentioned plans to move ahead with twinning the Garden City Skyway.

Councillor Lori Littleton says she has not heard anything from the province about the project lately.

"Full disclosure, they could be taking to staff about it. Giving them an email once in a while saying, hey, we're still talking about this. But we have no memos to council about it lately, there's been no meetings about it. So no, there's no free flow of information that I am aware of."

Littleton also had concerns about the lack of information because of the potential impact for the surrounding area. "What would that look like? That is a huge piece of infrastructure that would be twinned," she explains. "What does that mean for the property owners? Do we really want another bunch of lanes going through St. Catharines? Do we want to lose the service roads? I don't know what it would look like."

The idea of twinning the skyway has been discussed for years, with Premier Doug Ford assuring the public last year the government still planned to move forward with the project.

At that time, St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens sent a letter to the Transportation Minister asking for a firm timeline and for project details to be made public.

A study was launched in 2011 to determine a long term strategy for the area to address structural and traffic needs and suggested north side twinning and rehabilitating the existing bridge