Quick arrest following an overnight jewelry store robbery in Port Colborne

Niagara Police have made an arrest after a jewelry store robbery in Port Colborne overnight.

Just after 1 a.m. this morning police received a 911 call from a witness that was watching a suspect break into a jewelry store on West Street between Clarence Street and Charlotte Street.

The witness said a suspect smashed the front window of the store, went into the building and then fled the scene in an older model green Dodge Caravan.

Police found the vehicle nearly 2 kilometres away and arrested a 49 year old from Port Colborne.

Jamie Edward Leggett has been arrested and charged.

The stolen property has been returned to the owner of the store.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the investigating officer by dialing 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1008393.