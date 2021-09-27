R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R. Kelly remained motionless with his eyes downcast as the guilty verdict in his sex trafficking trial was read in federal court in New York City.
A jury of seven men and five women convicted the R&B superstar Monday on a racketeering charge after a trial in which several accusers testified he subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.
Kelly was also convicted of counts accusing him of violating a law that prohibits taking anyone across state lines for immoral purposes.
Kelly was accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (Sept 27, 2021)Tonight's guest is Jennifer Cormier, Founder of Ozzie To The Rescue Canada. We are going to talk about the individual dogs that are up for adoption & the history of the organization.
-
-