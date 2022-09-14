R. Kelly convicted on multiple counts, but acquitted of fixing his 2008 child pornography trial

A federal jury has convicted R&B star R. Kelly of child pornography charges in his hometown of Chicago.

The 55-year-old Kelly was found guilty Wednesday on three counts of child pornography but was acquitted of a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008.

The decision comes after a federal judge in New York sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison in June for racketeering and sex trafficking.

Based on that sentence, he won't be eligible for release until he is around 80.