Rabies baits dropped in Niagara

Some Niagara residents are finding strange green blister packs in the wild as rabies vaccine baits are dropped in the region.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is conducting the summer and fall baiting drops to control rabies in wild animals.

If your pet eats one of the bait packets, MNRF officials say they may get an upset stomach, but should be okay.

If they eat more than one, you are encouraged to contact a veterinarian.

The baits are regularly dropped from helicopters in mid-September.