Rail agreement for Thorold Multimodal Hub

The Thorold Multimodal Hub is getting a big boost.

The 200-acre industrial complex along the canal will now be connected with CN Rail.

Bioveld Canada and HOPA Ports signing an industrial switch agreement with Canadian rail services provider, GIO Railways Corporation, to enable the use of existing CN Rail infrastructure to transload cargo.

"With GIO Rail on board, we can operationalize rail lines that have not been used in more than two decades," said Justus Veldman, Managing Partner of Bioveld Canada, a BMI company that owns the site and brings expertise in the productive repurposing of industrial brownfields.

Thorold Mayor Terry Ugulini adds, "This rail infrastructure will support the new creative industrial industries that call the Thorold Multimodal Hub home and will assist in the attraction of new investment. On behalf of Thorold City Council and our Economic Development team we welcome this announcement and look forward to the prosperity it will bring to the Niagara Region."

