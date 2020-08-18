Railway crossing work to close major Port Colborne intersection
The city of Port Colborne giving motorists the heads up about some construction work that will close a Sugarloaf Street at Elm.
The city says the intersection will be closed between August 24th and the 28th for railway crossing rehabilitation.
Detours will be put in place.
