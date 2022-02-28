Rainbow Bridge reopens following deadly incident in Niagara Falls

Police say access to the Rainbow Bridge is now available after a deadly incident this afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to the area of Hiram Street and River Road at 2:15 p.m.

Police say a man was involved in an 'interaction' with Niagara Parks Police.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Due to the nature of the interaction, the Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate.

The SIU says the man was shot by a Niagara Parks Police officer.

The Niagara Parkway between Clifton Hill and Hiram Street remains closed.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to public safety at this time.