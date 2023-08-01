Rainbow crosswalk in NOTL damaged

Niagara police are looking for witnesses after the rainbow crosswalk in Niagara on the Lake was vandalized.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Anderson Lane and Niagara Stone Road around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Their investigation revealed a suspect climbed a utility pole and spray painted black paint on a surveillance camera pointed in the direction of the cross walk

The suspect then defaced the crosswalk by spray painting a profane word and doing a “burnout” that left visible traction marks.

There is no suspect or vehicle description currently available.

Detectives are appealing to nearby businesses and area residents to review their surveillance footage and report any suspicious behaviour.