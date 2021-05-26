Rainbow flag to fly at Niagara Catholic's high schools and headquarters this year

The rainbow flag will fly at Niagara Catholic School Board's headquarters and high schools for Pride this year.

In a tight vote, trustees agreed to fly the flag for one week next month after OUTniagara sent a letter co-signed by several other community organizations.

The decision only covers this year as board trustees say they want further consultations to take place after receiving a significant number of emails regarding the flag raising.

The board will discuss the issue again before next June.

Pride month is celebrate in June.

Local festivities kick off this weekend with Pride Niagara Drag Queen Story Time with Silver Spire United Church on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Flag raisings will be taking place across the region on Tuesday.

Other Pride Niagara celebrations include Pride Niagara Drag Race Trivia on June 2nd, the 8th Annual 2021 Niagara UNITY Awards - Presented by TD on Friday, June 4th, and a virtual celebration on Saturday, June 5th.