Rainfall warning continues for Niagara with another 15-25mm expected to fall by tonight
A Rainfall Warning continues for Niagara with lots of rain still on the way.
Environment Canada says another 15-25 mm is expected to fall this afternoon and this evening.
It says the ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall, leading to possible flooding.
Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.
CKTB AM Roundtable - January 4th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Laura Ip - St. Catharines Regional Councillor
Jeff Bolichowski - Senior Media and Policy Analyst at Armstrong Strategy Group
