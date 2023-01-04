iHeartRadio
Rainfall warning continues for Niagara with another 15-25mm expected to fall by tonight


rain ontario cp 2

A Rainfall Warning continues for Niagara with lots of rain still on the way.

Environment Canada says another 15-25 mm is expected to fall this afternoon and this evening. 

It says the ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall, leading to possible flooding.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.

