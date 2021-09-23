Rainfall warning ends for Niagara
The rainfall warning for Niagara has now ended.
The region could still get more rain throughout the day today and into tomorrow as the system moves through.
Environment Canda is reporting a 60 percent chance of showers for the rest of today and into the night.
-
-
AM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Rev. Martha J. LockwoodAM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Rev. Martha J. Lockwood
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK SEP 23Evergrande, a Chinese company can’t pay a relatively small $100 million debt. CIBC rolls out new logo. JD Power, a company that looks at quality of service, released a ranking of the 20 largest airports in North America, Pearson ranked 19th. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.