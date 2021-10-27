Rainy end for 2021 Fort Erie Racetrack season

That's it for another season at the Fort Erie Racetrack.

The last day didn't quite go the way racetrack officials had hoped for as consistent rain forced them to end the day early.

Close to $400,000 was wagered yesterday compared to over a million dollars on Monday. In all, $28.6 million was wagered over the 2021 season.

The leading rider for this year's meet was Chris Husbands with 52 wins at the border oval, including victory in the Rondeau Bay Stakes on Prince of Wales Day.

Julie Mathes was named leading trainer for a second year in a row with 23 wins.

Meanwhile Bruno Schickedanz is the top owner this year.

The next season is set to start May 31st. The Fort Erie Racetrack is hoping for 40 race days.