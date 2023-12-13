Raising funds to keep feet warm this winter in Niagara
A group is trying to keep feet all over the region warm this winter.
Socks for Change is a Niagara initiative that donates warm wool socks to those in need..
There are a few ways to donate.
You can simply make a cash donation where $25 puts 10 pairs of warm winter socks into the community.
You can also go to their website and buy a pair of socks for yourself or a loved one and for every pair you purchase another two pairs will be donated to someone in need.
For more information you can check their website at socksforchange.ca