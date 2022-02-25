Rally for Ukraine planned for St. Catharines

A show of support for the people of Ukraine is being planned this weekend in St. Catharines.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Niagara is planning a rally on Facer Street Saturday afternoon.

The group is asking people to bring Canadian and Ukrainian flags and show off your support by using #StandWithUkraine on signs.

The rally starts at 2 p.m. at Sts Cyril and Methodius Church at Niagara Street and Vine Street and will then head down Facer Street to St. Georges Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Organizers are asking people to dress warm respect public health guidelines.