Rally planned in St. Catharines to mark overdose awareness day

Overdose awareness is on the agenda today.

On this overdose awareness day there is a rally and get together tonight in St. Catharines.

Positive Living Niagara is hosting a rally at city hall at 5pm and a march to Silver Spire Church on St. Paul Street where a number of speakers are planned.

Talia Storm, Director StreetWorks Services, says they can see a bit of a change in the stigma around overdoses but there is still work to be done, "I think it's just about having a lot of open conversations, we often underestimate the power of the slow and steady education and a patient conversation. We encourage people to talk about this at the dinner table, to talk about it on the commute to work, because it is in those little conversations we can learn from so much one another and at this point in Niagara we feel that everyone knows someone that has been impacted by this given the death rates of the last few years."

Calls to 911 for suspected overdoses are actually down for the first six months of the year.

In Niagara there were 393 calls between January and July this year, compared to 511 during the same time in 2021.

Storm says those numbers are encouraging but it may not tell the whole story, "There may be a number of reasons why people are not comfortable calling 911 or they might not have access to a phone so when we look at that data it is important to remember that is a piece of the picture not the whole picture."

A number of landmarks will be lit up purple tonight to mark the day they include the Horseshoe Falls and Welland's Bridge 13.