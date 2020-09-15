Ramping up production of Ontario-made ventilators to arm province with 10,000 more

The province is ramping up production of Ontario-made ventilators as it prepares for an expected second wave of COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford has announced a $2.5M investment to help Guelph-based Linamar retool its auto parts assembly line to manufacture ventilator components.

That will allow other partners to produce 10,000 ventilators.

Ford says the province is building homegrown capacity so it does not have to scramble to obtain Personal Protective Equipment from other countries as it did in the spring.