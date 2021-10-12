Rankin Cancer Run set to return in 2022

After sitting out the last two years the Rankin Cancer Run is set to return in 2022.

Organizers confirming that the cancer care fundraiser will be a virtual event with runners and walkers taking place next may.

Race Organizer Mary Ann Edwards says, "were going to make the best of it and try this. Honestly what happens, happens we are not setting goals we are just going if anybody wants to do it."

In 14 years the Rankin Cancer Run has raised over 10 million dollars for cancer care in Niagara.

Anyone that wants to register or donate can visit https://www.rankincancerrun.com/