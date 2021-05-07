Rapid COVID testing may be coming to your workplace to screen people without symptoms

Ontario is working with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce to expand rapid testing at workplaces.

The 'COVID-19 Rapid Screening Initiative' will provide free rapid antigen tests for employees of small and medium-sized businesses through participating local chambers of commerce and other organizations.

The program will screen for asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the workplace that might otherwise be missed.

More than 760,000 rapid test kits have already shipped to 28 chambers and more than 50 others have expressed interest in participating.

Ontario has already begun delivering rapid testing kits through the Provincial Antigen Screening Program to workplaces for asymptomatic staff in key sectors such as manufacturing, warehousing, the supply chain, mining, construction and food processing.

As of April 30, about 7.6 million rapid antigen tests had been sent through the program to nearly 1,500 workplaces. This includes nearly 200 essential industry sites, most of them in hot spot areas.

