Rapid tests being handed out at Brock today, but all are spoken for
Rapid COVID-19 tests are being handed out at Brock University today, but all kits are already spoken for.
The Government of Ontario is hosting a pop-up clinic inside Brock’s Ian Beddis Gymnasium to distribute the rapid antigen test kits from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.
1,000 kits (each containing five tests) are being handed out to Brock students, staff, and community members.
The clinic is appointment-based, and all appointments have already been booked.
If you were able to get an appointment to pick up your tests, you are being asked to park in Lot P, located next to Brock’s Alumni Field.
