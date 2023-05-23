Rapporteur David Johnston releasing decision on foreign interference inquiry today

Special rapporteur David Johnston is releasing his decision on whether the federal Liberals should hold a public inquiry on foreign interference today.



Allegations that China interfered in the past two federal elections have dominated political conversations for months, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ask the former governor general if an inquiry is needed.



Johnston's recommendation on the inquiry will come as part of his initial assessment of how the federal government should address the allegations, but he is expected to release a more detailed report in October.



Opposition parties are calling for a public inquiry, and the government has faced growing pressure to launch one as allegations of Chinese election meddling have continued to mount in recent weeks.



Trudeau has said he will follow Johnston's recommendations.



Since naming the special rapporteur in mid-March, the government has also promised more money to combat foreign interference and launched consultations for a foreign agent registry.