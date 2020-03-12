Raptors asked to self quarantine

The Toronto Raptors have been told to self isolate because they played against a Utah Jazz player this week who has since been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to ESPN, four other teams that played against the Jazz within the past 10 days have been told to self quarantine: the Cavaliers, Pistons, Nicks and Celtics.

The Raptors have sent out a statement confirming, 'Out of an abundance of caution, members of the Raptors traveling party have been tested for the virus.' They are still awaiting the results.

Team officials also state, "Since returning from Utah on Tuesday morning, team members have made two public appearances. According to Toronto Public Health, being in close contact with someone who does not have COVID-19, but was exposed to someone with COVID-19, does not constitute a risk for getting COVID-19 and does not require public health follow up. People who attended these events should continue to monitor their health, practice social distancing and hand washing, and contact a health professional should they develop symptoms."

The NBA announced it was suspending its season until further notice last night just before tip-off of the Jazz-Thunder game in Oklahoma City.