Raptors join the Disneyworld bubble today

The Toronto Raptors will enter the NBA bubble in Disneyworld today.

The team has been training in Fort Myers for about two weeks.

Once the team is in the bubble, players and staff will be in quarantine for at least 36 hours.

They’ll also have to test negative for COVID-19 twice.

Then, teams can start workouts as early as this weekend.

Seven teams have had to shut down their training facilities after a person or people with the teams tested positive.