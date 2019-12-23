iHeartRadio
Raptors record greatest comeback in franchise history

Raptors

On a night the Raptors looked headed for their worst loss of the season, they recorded their greatest comeback in franchise history. 

Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his 32 points in a thrilling fourth-quarter, and the Raptors erased a 30-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto's largest comeback before Dallas came when it erased a 25-point deficit in a 120-116 win over the Detroit Pistons in December 2010.

