Raptors record greatest comeback in franchise history

On a night the Raptors looked headed for their worst loss of the season, they recorded their greatest comeback in franchise history.

Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his 32 points in a thrilling fourth-quarter, and the Raptors erased a 30-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto's largest comeback before Dallas came when it erased a 25-point deficit in a 120-116 win over the Detroit Pistons in December 2010.