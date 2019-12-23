Raptors record greatest comeback in franchise history
On a night the Raptors looked headed for their worst loss of the season, they recorded their greatest comeback in franchise history.
Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his 32 points in a thrilling fourth-quarter, and the Raptors erased a 30-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 at Scotiabank Arena.
Toronto's largest comeback before Dallas came when it erased a 25-point deficit in a 120-116 win over the Detroit Pistons in December 2010.
Legal Stories of the Week
Shelby talks with Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind.
Joel Cassaday - Walk Off The Earth
Shelby talks to Joel Cassaday from Walk off the Earth before they rock the big stage tonight at the New Year's Eve celebrations in the Falls.
Roundtable Round #2 (Chrissy Sadowski, Sara Pritula)
Shelby and the panel talk about their stories of the decade.