Raptors say 3 members of organization tested positive for COVID-19
The Toronto Raptors say three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was made by the team today.
All three are currently self-isolating.
The organization says that follow-up testing and contact testing has revealed no spread to other members.
The Raptors arrived in Florida last week for training camp as they prepare to start the 2020-21 season away from their home arena in Toronto due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.