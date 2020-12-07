Raptors say 3 members of organization tested positive for COVID-19

The Toronto Raptors say three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.



The announcement was made by the team today.

All three are currently self-isolating.

The organization says that follow-up testing and contact testing has revealed no spread to other members.

The Raptors arrived in Florida last week for training camp as they prepare to start the 2020-21 season away from their home arena in Toronto due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.